Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €211.00 ($245.35) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €184.26 ($214.26).

Shares of VOW3 traded up €2.00 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €172.70 ($200.81). The stock had a trading volume of 851,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €160.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 52 week high of €176.30 ($205.00).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

