Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT)’s share price rose 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$1.92 ($1.36) and last traded at A$1.85 ($1.31), approximately 1,737,059 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.77 ($1.26).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.42 million and a P/E ratio of -44.29.

In other news, insider John Brady sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13), for a total transaction of A$1,280,000.00 ($907,801.42).

About Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT)

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics and analysis products for the early detection of breast cancer in the medical device software industry. The company offers VolparaEnterprise software, a cloud based breast imaging analytics platform that delivers real-time quality assurance and performance monitoring solutions; and VolparaDensity software, which provides volumetric breast density measurements.

