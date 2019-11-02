Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its target price upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Volution Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 205 ($2.68).

LON FAN traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 205 ($2.68). 58,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. Volution Group has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The stock has a market cap of $410.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

