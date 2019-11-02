VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

VOXX International stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.25 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.