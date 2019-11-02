Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.82 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Waters in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $8.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Shares of WAT opened at $215.09 on Friday. Waters has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

