WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 73,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $6,514,549.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,522.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 27,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $2,593,677.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,849 shares of company stock worth $22,963,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,666,000 after acquiring an additional 659,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600,357 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,691,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,833,000 after acquiring an additional 135,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,865,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,259,000 after acquiring an additional 147,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

