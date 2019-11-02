Wedbush Comments on Columbia Sportswear’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $109.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $109.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

