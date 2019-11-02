Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sidoti set a $43.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ WW opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,240,000 after purchasing an additional 433,790 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the second quarter worth about $83,395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weight Watchers International by 4.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth approximately $23,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

