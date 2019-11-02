Wells Fargo & Co Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $100.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Eaton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Eaton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

