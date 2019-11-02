Wells Fargo & Co Raises Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $122.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.81.

Shares of SPOT opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29. Spotify has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -244.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 148.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

