Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after buying an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Digital by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,340,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $301,475,000 after buying an additional 1,696,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Digital by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,637,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,502,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,282,000 after buying an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,912,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $186,033,000 after buying an additional 343,336 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $54.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.66.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

