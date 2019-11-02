Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Western Digital by 9,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $54.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.66.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,613,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.85. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.09.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.