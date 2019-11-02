Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Down 8.0% in October

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the September 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WHG opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

