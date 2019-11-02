Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 97,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $4,855,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 228,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

