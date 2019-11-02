Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.76, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.