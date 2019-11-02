Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%.

Shares of WSR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $582.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $14.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, CEO James C. Mastandrea acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,984,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSR shares. Maxim Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

