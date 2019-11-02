William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.34). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SGEN. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Seattle Genetics to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $106.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $278,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $2,348,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.