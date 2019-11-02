Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Receives GBX 323.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.75 ($4.23).

Wincanton stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.27). The company had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.16. Wincanton has a 1-year low of GBX 203.50 ($2.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $312.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.31.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

