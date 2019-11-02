Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Winnebago Industries to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.84 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $13,012,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

