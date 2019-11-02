WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Stock Price Up 1%

WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$26.65 ($18.90) and last traded at A$26.17 ($18.56), approximately 685,801 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$25.90 ($18.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$27.73.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

In other WiseTech Global news, insider Michael Gregg bought 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$34.90 ($24.75) per share, with a total value of A$148,464.60 ($105,294.04). Also, insider Christine Holman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$32.67 ($23.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,010.00 ($69,510.64).

About WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

WiseTech Global Limited provides cloud-based software solutions to the logistics industry worldwide. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information. It primarily offers CargoWise One, a single-platform software solution to enhance the productivity and integration, automation, and communication with the supply chain.

