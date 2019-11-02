Workhorse Group (WKHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

WKHS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,026. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

