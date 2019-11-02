World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Down 21.5% After Earnings Miss

Shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) dropped 21.5% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $99.20 and last traded at $103.81, approximately 706,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 574% from the average daily volume of 104,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.21.

The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

WRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $57,670.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $172,935.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,275. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

