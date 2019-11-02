Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-2.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

XHR traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.