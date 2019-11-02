Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other Xerox news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,005,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xerox from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

