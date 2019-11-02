XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $95.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded XPO Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Stephens upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on XPO Logistics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.22.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. 646,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,701. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,452.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 204.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 63,990 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

