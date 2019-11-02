XYO (XYO) Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. XYO has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $5,625.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.61 or 0.05625407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014896 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045974 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Token Trading

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, DDEX, YoBit, IDEX, LATOKEN, DEx.top and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.