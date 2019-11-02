Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.48.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 42.18. Yeti has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 333.94%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,280.00. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 599,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 631,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 46,823 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

