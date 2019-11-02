Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.7-$894.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.07 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on Yeti and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on Yeti and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Yeti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Yeti from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE YETI opened at $32.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.14. Yeti has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 333.94% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

