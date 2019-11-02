Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Down to $34.71

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.42, but opened at $34.71. Yeti shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 2,539,494 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on shares of Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.18.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.35 million. Yeti had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 333.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yeti by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 10.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 58.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

