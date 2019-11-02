Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM opened at $99.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $119.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

