Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $104.19, but opened at $103.34. Yum! Brands shares last traded at $101.14, with a volume of 2,105,049 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $627,002.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.

About Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

