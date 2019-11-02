Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.