Zacks: Analysts Expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.08 Million

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce $516.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $521.91 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $448.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLIR. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. FLIR Systems has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Earnings History and Estimates for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

