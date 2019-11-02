Zacks: Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). PAR Technology posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

PAR opened at $25.50 on Monday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.39 million, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $133,587.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,423,172.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $396,874.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,262,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,570 shares of company stock worth $2,470,714 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in PAR Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 282,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,632,000. Finally, 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

