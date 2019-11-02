Zacks: Analysts Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $164.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.03 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $118.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $655.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.72 million to $661.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $845.95 million, with estimates ranging from $818.11 million to $865.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.87.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $2,488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,961,007.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $95,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,304 shares of company stock worth $113,433,712. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 59.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $203.10 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $102.35 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.71.

Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

