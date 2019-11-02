Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HEXO.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. HEXO has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

