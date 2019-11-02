Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Springowl Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 249,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $7.95 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $289.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.