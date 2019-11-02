Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price target on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 181,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 2,170,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.18 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

