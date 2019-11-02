Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.80 Target Price for Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Secoo an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Secoo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

SECO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $298.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.74. Secoo has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Secoo had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Secoo will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SECO. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Secoo during the second quarter worth $81,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Secoo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Secoo by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Secoo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Secoo during the first quarter worth $2,905,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

