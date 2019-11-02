Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Logitech’s fiscal second-quarter results benefited from solid performance of Video Collaboration unit. Improvement in the Smart Home segment was also encouraging. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Given the increasing customer interaction with digital content, Logitech seems well placed as its products help people connect through digital and cloud-based platforms. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weakness in the mobile speaker business was an overhang. Macroeconomic uncertainties are persistent headwinds.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on Logitech International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.28. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,513,552.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at $30,828,779.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,255 shares of company stock worth $4,004,394. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $9,146,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $935,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 87,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Logitech International by 58.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

