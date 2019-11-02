Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Hold

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.83. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 229,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 388,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,579 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Finally, Axon Capital LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axon Capital LP now owns 216,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.