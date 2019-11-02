Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas. They seek to complement their acquisition and development activities by selectively participating in exploration projects with experienced industry partners. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.00.

AXAS stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXAS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

