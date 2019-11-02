Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RMAX. Compass Point downgraded Re/Max from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised Re/Max from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Re/Max from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Re/Max from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

NYSE RMAX traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 327,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,781. The stock has a market cap of $601.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.22. Re/Max has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.36 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 73.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. Re/Max’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Re/Max will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Re/Max by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

