ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002379 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $11,226.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00403649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00088501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00052666 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001701 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000614 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,354,650 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.