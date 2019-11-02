Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 245,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 230,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Olga Hoff sold 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $100,772.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $1,194,303. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

