ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,715. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $745.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,254,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $4,051,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,602,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1,086.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 378,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 346,763 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.