ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Trading Down 6.9%

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) shares fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.61, 3,072,817 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 312% from the average session volume of 745,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ZIX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $394.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. ZIX had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 31.03%. ZIX’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZIX by 702.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 1,012,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIX by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 631,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $4,878,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $4,787,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in ZIX by 190.6% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 782,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 512,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

