Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 713 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Atkore International Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atkore International Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Atkore International Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Atkore International Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 82.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

