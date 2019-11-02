Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $69,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $108,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.76.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

