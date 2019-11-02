Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 88.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

ROCK stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

